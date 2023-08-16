Liverpool will have to pay the release clause of Romeo Lavia alternative

If truth be told, it hasn’t been the best window for Liverpool Football Club, despite the superb additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Whilst the losses of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Roberto Firmino were expected, the relatively late switches of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League has left Jurgen Klopp incredibly light in midfield.

Against Chelsea on the opening day of the 2023/24 Premier League season, it was obvious to anyone watching the game where the Reds need strengthening.

Had Moises Caicedo, for whom Liverpool had a £115m British transfer record bid accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion, agreed to move that may have solved their issues.

His preference to move to Chelsea was only compounded when the Merseyside outfit went back in for previous target, Romeo Lavia, and he too decided that it was the Blues rather than the Reds for him.

According to ESPN, it now appears that Liverpool are going after PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangare, though there’s little point in entering into negotiations, particularly at this late stage.

More Stories / Latest News Transfer news: Lavia to Chelsea here we go! Plus Olise latest, Man Utd deal falls through, and more Formal transfer bid made for Arsenal star in permanent deal Exclusive: Manchester United transfer deal now more complicated after fresh development, says expert

That’s because, Dutch journalist, Rik Elfrink of Eindhoven’s Dagblad, has tweeted that the club are not going to entertain any offers below the player’s asking price of €37m.

PSV stelt zich bij Sangaré op een eenvoudig standpunt. Wie hem wil, moet op dit moment gewoon het clausulebedrag van 37 miljoen aftikken. En anders niks. Voor grote clubs moet zo'n bedrag geen enkel probleem zijn. Afwachten wie er doorpakt. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) August 15, 2023

With arguably more than one player to get in before the deadline of September 1, Klopp and his recruitment team need to work hard and fast to get deals over the line.