Man City open to selling another star to Saudi as Al Nassr swoop again

All the while the transfer window remains open there is business to be done, and the teams from the Saudi Pro League will keep insisting on certain targets from Europe’s biggest clubs, including Man City.

The Cityzens have already seen Riyad Mahrez move to the Middle East, following a number of his contemporaries there in a summer that has been dominated by the Pro League doing everything possible to be seen as a world footballing force.

Perhaps a little worryingly, the window in Saudi Arabia remains open for a further three weeks after Europe’s windows close, meaning that there’s a distinct possibility that players could be poached well after the European deadline and clubs won’t be able to replace them until January.

It’s no use believing it won’t happen either, given the amount of money that’s being bandied around at present.

Players simply don’t want to miss out on this ‘gold rush’ effect and get left behind whilst their team-mates take the decision to earn ludicrous sums of money that will ensure they and their families are set for life.

Understand Al Nassr have improved their salary bid to sign Aymeric Laporte. No formal proposal yet but verbal discussions advancing on personal terms ????? #AlNassr City are open to give the green light, up to the player. pic.twitter.com/685HXfP5AY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

The latest City star to be linked to a move is centre-back, Aymeric Laporte.

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that Al Nassr, home to Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and others, have improved their salary offer to the player.

He also mentions that City are prepared to give the green light to any deal, so the matter is very much now in the player’s own hands.