Manchester City look set to bid again for the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Brazil international has caught the eye in his single season at West Ham, having previously also shone during his time at Ligue 1 side Lyon, and he could now earn himself another big move.

Man City look set to push strongly for Paqueta now, according to Romano, with the transfer news expert stating that the next few days could be key.

With Kevin De Bruyne now injured and possibly set to miss a large chunk of the season, a midfield signing of this kind could be crucial for City manager Pep Guardiola.

Romano did emphasise, however, that Cole Palmer’s future does not necessarily look like being directly linked to the Paqueta situation.

Discussing the latest details of this saga in today’s column, Romano said: “I’d keep an eye on Lucas Paqueta in the coming days. City have a new bid almost ready, it will be submitted soon and timing will be key: City want to accelerate this week, they will insist and push.

“Cole Palmer could be in a separate deal, he’s not currently in same negotiation.”

