Man United advise 22-year-old to leave the club with Leeds circling

We’re into the last knockings of the summer transfer window and clubs will be looking for solutions for players incoming or outgoing, with Man United even going as far as to tell one of their players, who Leeds have shown an interest in, that it’s time to move on.

The harsh realities of football often occur during the transfer windows with players, even if they’re happy, often moved on so that clubs can save on salaries or give themselves the opportunity to bid for others. It may not suit every player but such are the machinations.

Though he hasn’t made the greatest impression during his time at Man United, Brandon Williams will probably feel a bit hard done by that the Red Devils have told him it’s best to move on, per Manchester Evening News.

The 22-year-old is unlikely to make a dent in Erik ten Hag’s United side, however, so he needs to put personal pride to one side and focus on where he can rebuild his career next.

The Independent noted earlier in the month that Leeds were interested in the player, and it would provide a reunion between Williams and Daniel Farke, after the German worked with him when he was on loan from United at Norwich City.

The all whites would be able to offer the youngster the regular football that he craves and as long as Leeds offer an acceptable amount, Williams has to give the offer serious consideration.