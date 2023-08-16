Man United “going to announce” takeover says football club chairman

One of the longest running sagas at Man United could finally be over after a football club chairman suggested that the club were going to announce the takeover at Old Trafford.

It was way back in November last year that the Glazer family put the feelers out to see if there was a chance of them getting the sort of price they’d require for them to even consider selling the Red Devils.

The process soon saw potential buyers narrowed down to two; INEOS fronted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a confirmed United fan, and Nine Two Foundation, fronted by Sheikh Jassim.

Both bidders went through the entire process as per the terms set, but even months after the supposed ‘final’ bids were due in, the Glazer family have still not conferred ‘preferred bidder’ status on either, which would be the next stage in the process and suggest a deal is almost done.

Perhaps inadvertently, Cardiff City chairman, Mehmet Dalman, looks to have let the cat out of the bag.

“Manchester United are going to announce their sale at £7.2bn-7.3bn, which is roughly 10 times their revenue,” he said in an interview with BBC Sport.

United’s long-suffering supporters, who demonstrated against the Glazer family ownership again this week, will be hoping that the end is almost nigh.

Nothing would give them greater pleasure than to see the Glazer’s take their money and run.

With a week gone of the 2023/24 Premier League season already, the quicker that the Glazer’s can give approval to one bid or the other, the better.