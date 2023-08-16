Man United player’s brother goes berserk at talkSPORT after post

It’s fair to say that Man United were a little underwhelming in their 2023/24 Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Red Devils might have been expected to make light work of a team that has recently lost a couple of its best players and also their manager, Julen Lopetegui, right before the start of the season.

As it turned out, the Midlands-based outfit comfortably held their own at Old Trafford and, but for the incompetence of the officials, would’ve had a penalty which could’ve earned them at least a point.

New signing, Mason Mount, was relatively quiet in the midfield, and talkSPORT wasted no time taking to their Twitter account after the game to mock his contribution.

Mason Mount vs Wolves 0 goals

0 assists

0 chances created

0 crosses

0 tackles won

0 accurate crosses

0 aerial duels won pic.twitter.com/Rksf9AIDnk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 14, 2023

It was a pathetic attempt by the radio station’s social media team to get some traction and amplification, and it certainly didn’t meet with approval from Mount’s brother, Lewis.

He was so incensed that he couldn’t keep his anger in, and took to his own Instagram account to have a pop back at talkSPORT.

His feelings were crystal clear and should serve as a reminder to anyone that all players are human beings and to be subject to such disrespect and trolling is inherently wrong.

It’s unlikely to stop talkSPORT or any other social media accounts from using such inflammatory content in future as it seems that as long as clicks are gained and followers are added, then everyone is fair game as far as social media managers are concerned.