Man United would have to break the bank for 22-year-old to move to Old Trafford

So far, so good in the summer transfer window for Man United, Erik ten Hag landing all of his major targets thus far.

The Dutchman’s definitive stance over players he wants moved on and others brought in appears to have served the club well, though one or two more before the window slams shut on September 1 wouldn’t go amiss.

It’s believed that Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat could be the next one in through the doors at Old Trafford, though one other name has recently caught the attention.

Everton star, Amadou Onana, no relation to United keeper, Andre, has been linked with the Red Devils, but as the Liverpool ECHO note, Sean Dyche rates his player higher than Romeo Lavia who has agreed a £60m move from Southampton to Chelsea.

Roméo Lavia to Chelsea, here we go! Deal agreed between clubs on final fee short of £60m add-ons included — structure also agreed ???? Lavia will undergo medical tests this week, just informed by clubs that the agreement has been reached. Roméo said yes to Chelsea on Monday. pic.twitter.com/sH9wlpYlnk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

It’s not clear whether Old Trafford officials would sanction a deal at that price but in any event, the Liverpool ECHO understands that there has been no enquiry from Man United for the player at this stage.

With two and a half weeks to go until the end of the current transfer window, it’s entirely possible that a late window move could be made, though much is likely to depend on how well the Red Devils play over the next couple of games.

A win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening Premier League fixture of 2023/24 wasn’t without its problems, and that may tempt the powers that be to accede to a bid should ten Hag decide Onana is worth pursuing.