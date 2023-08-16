Newcastle close to agree permanent deal to sign Chelsea defender

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign Lewis Hall in permanent deal from Chelsea, according to The Athletic reliable journalist David Ornstein.

The Magpies are close to agree 35m deal to sign the 18-year-old who grew up as a Newcastle fan.

The Tyneside club also monitored Mark Cucurella as possible addition to the squad but decided for the younger player who also had loan offers from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle believe latest bid of £35m will be enough to secure the services of Lewis Hall.

