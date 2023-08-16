Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign Lewis Hall in permanent deal from Chelsea, according to The Athletic reliable journalist David Ornstein.

The Magpies are close to agree 35m deal to sign the 18-year-old who grew up as a Newcastle fan.

? Newcastle working on deal to sign Lewis Hall. After multiple bids rebuffed, new offer in. Chelsea preferred #CPFC loan but 18yo favours permanent to play #UCL & under Howe. #CFC have left-back depth + Hall grew up a #NUFC fan. Price ~£35m @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/dHBD8Uo0Hj — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 16, 2023

The Tyneside club also monitored Mark Cucurella as possible addition to the squad but decided for the younger player who also had loan offers from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle believe latest bid of £35m will be enough to secure the services of Lewis Hall.