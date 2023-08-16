Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Newcastle transfer links with Arsenal & Chelsea stars

Newcastle United have been linked with new signings at left-back, with Fabrizio Romano providing his latest information on Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Lewis Hall in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It seems the Tierney links may not be as concrete as some other sources have suggested, with Romano explaining that Real Sociedad remain another option for thee Gunners defender.

One issue on Newcastle’s end seems to be Financial Fair Play, meaning they’re not offering a permanent move for Tierney, whereas Hall could move to St James’ Park on loan from Chelsea.

Hall had also been a target for Crystal Palace, though that deal is now stalling, according to Romano.

“Kieran Tierney – The Arsenal left-back continues to attract speculation, but at the moment Newcastle for Financial Fair Play reasons are not offering any permanent deal,” Romano said.

“There’s just interest but nothing else, also Lewis Hall is on their list as a deal with Crystal Palace is stalling. Real Sociedad also remain interested in Tierney.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope that Hall can get a good loan move to give him some playing time and experience, but Arsenal fans may be a bit torn on Tierney.

The former Celtic man has been a useful squad player and it could be risky losing that depth, though at the same time player sales are probably needed and he’s not particularly likely to start a lot of games this season.