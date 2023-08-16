“Not much profit” – Callum Wilson suggests West Ham have to strike a hard bargain for wantaway player

It’s been a long, hard summer transfer window for West Ham United, and with two and a half weeks still to go, there are likely to be more incomings and potential outgoings for the Hammers.

David Moyes has already welcomed Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse into the fold, and whilst a move for Man United’s Harry Maguire now seems to be off, the east Londoners do still need to strengthen in key areas.

Unexpectedly, they may also need to negotiate a deal for their record capture, Lucas Paqueta, as it appears that the Brazilian has his heart set on a move to Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning Man City side.

Newcastle star, Callum Wilson, speaking on the The Footballer’s Football Podcast, with West Ham’s Michail Antonio, has suggested that, perhaps, the club are letting Paqueta go too cheaply.

“Oh wow. How much did you buy him? If you’re a business man that’s not much profit, you’re probably wanting more,” he said.

“But if I’m Paqueta and £70 million offer has come in, which is a good offer, you have brought me for £52 million, you’re making £18 million and I have the champions wanting to sign me. He’s obviously going to be wanting to go, no?”

The difficulty for the Hammers is that it’s now well known that their player wants to move, and in doing so the club are at a disadvantage when it comes to a negotiating position.

West Ham simply can’t afford to have an unhappy player in their ranks, and they can’t waste time trying to barter with Man City either.

If Paqueta is to go in this window then it’s incumbent on David Moyes and David Sullivan to get the deal done quickly and a replacement through the door well in advance of the end of the window on September 1.