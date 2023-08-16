It’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy season for Daniel Farke and Leeds United so far this season, a draw thanks to an injury-time equaliser and a last-minute defeat the sum total of their Championship season to this point.

One player that hasn’t featured for the all-whites after being injured during their first pre-season game against Man United, has been spotted training at the club’s Thorp Arch complex.

Taking to his Instagram stories, attacking midfielder-cum-forward. Sam Greenwood, posted a picture with a fist emoji.

The suggestion that he’s potentially fit again can’t come too soon for Farke who has problems with injuries and Willy Gnonto’s self-imposed strike.