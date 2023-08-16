Tottenham consider bringing in key Barcelona man in the coming weeks

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are considering appointing Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany for the same role at the North London club in September. 

Alemany will part ways with the La Liga giants on September 2 and is set for a new chapter in his career, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 60-year-old was close to joining Aston Villa in June and many expected that move to happen but in the end, Alemany decided to stay at Barcelona to oversee the current transfer window. The Barca Director of Football was responsible for some huge signings in recent transfer windows, with the acquisition of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde being the most notable additions.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal confirm nightmare start to £40m man’s Gunners career as star set to miss months of the season
Exclusive Neil Jones column: Liverpool transfer news, featuring 9 potential midfielder targets & more
Man United release Mason Greenwood statement following article reporting his first team return

Tottenham have been without a Director of Football since Fabio Paratici left the club back in April and went into the current transfer window without a long-term option in this key role.

Alemany would be a great addition to Tottenham as they look to move forward under new manager Ange Postecoglou, and the Spaniard could bring him some key signings over the coming seasons in order to challenge at the top of the Premier League and for trophies.

More Stories Mateu Alemany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.