Tottenham legend identifies dream Harry Kane replacement but expects “astronomical” transfer fee

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has identified Brighton forward Evan Ferguson as the ideal signing to replace Harry Kane up front.

Pain recently left Spurs to join Bayern Munich, leaving the north Londoners with a huge hole to fill in their squad after so many years of world class performances in the Premier League.

Kane became Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer last season and wasn’t too far away from overtaking Alan Shearer as the Premier League record-holder either.

Now, however, the England international has moved on, and Spurs surely need to get someone in quick, even if it’s likely to be close to impossible to find someone who can give them what he did.

Sheringham believes Ferguson looks like one ideal candidate, though he concedes Brighton would likely ask for crazy money for the highly-rated young Republic of Ireland international.

Ivan Toney was mentioned as another fine option, but one imagines Ferguson would be the perfect long-term like-for-like replacement for Kane.

“Ange [Postecoglou] definitely needs to add another striker to the team. Richarlison is not a number nine that is capable of replacing Harry Kane. He doesn’t score enough goals and he’s not a poacher,” Sheringham told the Daily Express.

“He does offer Tottenham other qualities but he’s definitely not a number nine. Tottenham need to get a striker into the club that can slot straight into the starting eleven and be the focal point of the team. It’s so difficult to replace that quality that Kane had.

“There are a few players that have been linked to the club – Ivan Toney at Brentford is one of them but are you going to get him out of there when the January window opens? You would have to pay a ridiculous amount of money for him. Evan Ferguson at Brighton is another player that the club are reportedly looking at.

“I like the look of him, he is a tremendous prospect, but he is very young. It would be a massive amount of pressure if Tottenham looked at him to replace Kane with and, with the way that Brighton do business, the fee required to take him would be astronomical.”