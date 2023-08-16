Video: Big news for Liverpool fans as world-class star spotted in full training ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and the Reds will be looking to get their first three points against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Ahead of the clash, Thiago Alcantara was spotted in full training on Wednesday and this is a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp after the world-class star spent all summer injured.

The Spaniard could make his return at the weekend but will certainly start the game from the bench. The 32-year-old is set for a big season at Anfield as he isn’t expected to be a starter throughout the campaign; therefore, Klopp will try to keep him injury free in order to use him as a luxury player when needed.