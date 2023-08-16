Video: “If I’m scoring goals” – Harry Kane speaks about the Ballon d’Or after Bayern Munich move

Harry Kane completed his move to Bayern Munich last week and with his Bundesliga debut on the horizon, the England star spoke about the Ballon d’Or in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old is one of the best strikers in world football and joining a club such as Bayern Munich is expected to take his game up another level. That could put him in the mix for the Ballon d’Or next year and the former Tottenham star has been speaking about the coveted award.

Kane told Sky Sports: “If you are winning your league, if you are winning the Champions League, obviously, we have the European Championship next summer as well. I think, you see with the Ballon d’Or for example, you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that so like I just touched on, if I’m scoring goals and we’re winning trophies then of course that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on right now.”