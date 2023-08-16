Video: Lauren Hemp fires England back into the lead against Australia

Having not long gone conceded an equaliser to a rocket from Sam Kerr, England Women re-took the lead thanks to some dogged work from Lauren Hemp.

Ella Toone had opened the scoring in the first half for the Lionesses with an outrageous strike, though Kerr’s was its equal and took the roof off the stadium as the partisan home crowd when wild.

Just when the pendulum seem to have swung in favour of the hosts, a long ball upfield wasn’t dealt with by the Australia defence, and Hemp used all of her experience to get to the ball and slot it home with 20 minutes left to play.

