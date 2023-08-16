Video: Lionel Messi fires in from distance to help Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final

There’s not much that Lionel Messi can’t do on a football pitch, and another man of the match showing helped his side to the Leagues Cup final after their 4-1 win away at Philadelphia.

The Argentinian World Cup winner once again dazzled those lucky enough to have a match ticket or watching on from home, and he crowned his performance with an insane daisy cutter from distance which found the bottom corner.

It was his ninth goal in six games and ties him with Josef Martinez as top scorer this season (Martinez has played 30 games).

It’s also worth noting that Inter Miami are still rock bottom of MLS yet could win their first-ever title this Saturday when they play Nashville SC in the final.

