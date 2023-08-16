Video: Man City win their first UEFA Super Cup after penalty shootout

Man City have won their first UEFA Super Cup after the game went to penalties following a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in Athens.

The Spanish side took the lead in the match after 25 minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri produced a wonderful header and the La Liga side could have had more to kill off the match.

However, Cole Palmer headed in a Rodri cross to tie the game at 1-1 after 63 minutes but no side could find a winner within the 90 minutes.

In the end, it was Man City who won the Super Cup 5-4 on penalties after Nemanja Gudelj hit the crossbar with the final spot-kick.

