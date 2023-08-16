Video: Man City win their first UEFA Super Cup after penalty shootout

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have won their first UEFA Super Cup after the game went to penalties following a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in Athens. 

The Spanish side took the lead in the match after 25 minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri produced a wonderful header and the La Liga side could have had more to kill off the match.

However, Cole Palmer headed in a Rodri cross to tie the game at 1-1 after 63 minutes but no side could find a winner within the 90 minutes.

In the end, it was Man City who won the Super Cup 5-4 on penalties after Nemanja Gudelj hit the crossbar with the final spot-kick.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man City youngster steps up again in another final with equalising goal vs Sevilla
Liverpool submit bid for 30-year-old Bundesliga midfielder in surprising twist
Leeds forward has told his club to consider all the transfer offers for him
More Stories Nemanja Gudelj

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.