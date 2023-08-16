Video: Man City youngster steps up again in another final with equalising goal vs Sevilla

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City are level in the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla as 21-year-old Cole Palmer steps up to get the equalising goal. 

Sevilla took the lead in the match after 25 minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri produced a wonderful header and the La Liga side could have had more since.

However, Sevilla have not taken their chances and have now been punished as Cole Palmer headed in a Rodri cross to tie the game at 1-1. The youngster has stepped up once again in a final after scoring a stunner in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the start of August.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool submit bid for 30-year-old Bundesliga midfielder in surprising twist
Leeds forward has told his club to consider all the transfer offers for him
Video: Sevilla take surprise lead over Man City in Super Cup thanks to superb header
More Stories Cole Palmer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.