Video: Man City youngster steps up again in another final with equalising goal vs Sevilla

Man City are level in the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla as 21-year-old Cole Palmer steps up to get the equalising goal.

Sevilla took the lead in the match after 25 minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri produced a wonderful header and the La Liga side could have had more since.

However, Sevilla have not taken their chances and have now been punished as Cole Palmer headed in a Rodri cross to tie the game at 1-1. The youngster has stepped up once again in a final after scoring a stunner in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the start of August.

COLE PALMER!! ? The Man City youngster comes up with a huge goal for the Cityzens to equalise in the #SuperCup! ?? pic.twitter.com/HnM9VDc5lg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2023