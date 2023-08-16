Video: Sevilla take surprise lead over Man City in Super Cup thanks to superb header

Sevilla have taken the lead over Man City in the UEFA Super Cup final in Athens thanks to a superb header from Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Premier League side had the best chances in the match up until the goal but a wonderful Marcus Acuna cross was met by En-Nesyri to give the Spanish side the lead as the Morocco star’s reputation for performing in big games continues.

There is still plenty of time for City to produce a comeback but this Sevilla side could be tough to break down.

Sevilla lead Man City in the #SuperCup! ? Youssef En-Nesyri with the goal to give the Europa League champions the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/YKOxC3Xi0C — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2023