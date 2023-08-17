Arsenal and Man United amongst host of clubs on alert as Barcelona man decides he wants out

As we head into the final knockings of the summer transfer window a rare opportunity has presented itself, and the likes of Arsenal, Man United and others are likely to be on alert as a result.

Ever since former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, jumped ship, the Catalan giants have been trying their upmost to bring the club back from the brink of bankruptcy by any means possible, even if that means selling off their crown jewels.

It’s not the best way of doing business, particularly for such a storied outfit, but needs must and current presidential incumbent, Joan Laporta, and his board need to navigate the process as best they can.

Back in March, Ansu Fati’s dad, via an interview he did with Cope, was urging his son to move on from Barcelona given that the No.10 wasn’t playing as much under Xavi as he might like.

It led to clubs around Europe expressing an interest in the player, but Ansu stood firm and rebuffed any notion of a move from the Camp Nou.

More Stories / Latest News Former Man United keeper David de Gea has made a decision on his next club Fulham consider £50m transfer deal for Arsenal ace and ask about Man United misfit Exclusive: PL club not happy with Chelsea transfer approach but Blues confident, says expert

Fast forward a few months, and after being snubbed in Sunday’s starting line-up against Getafe, as well as seeing Ez Abde and 16-year-old wonder kid, Lamine Yamal, enter the fray before him, Fati has now decided he needs to go, per AS.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have now joined United and Arsenal in the list of suitors, and with just over two weeks to go until the closure of the transfer window, it remains to be seen if there’s enough time to get a deal across the line.