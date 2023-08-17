Arsenal could enter race to sign 28-year-old World Cup winner

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 28-year-old French international defender has been linked with Inter Milan and Manchester United. Apparently, the Italian outfit expected to submit a proposal soon and Manchester United are currently waiting to resolve the Harry Maguire situation before making a move for him.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claims that the defender could be an option for Arsenal to replace Jurrien Timber, who has been ruled out with a serious injury.

The summer signing picked up a ligament injury on the opening day of the season, and he has been sidelined for several months.

Arsenal need defensive reinforcements in his absence and Pavard could prove to be a quality acquisition. The 28-year-old has proven himself for club and country, and he has the ability to succeed at top clubs like Arsenal.

The French international is also versatile enough to operate as a right bank as well as a central defender. His versatility will be an added bonus for Mikel Arteta and the Gunners.

Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now ?? Inter have Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks. Man United deal stalling due to Maguire situation. …could become option for Arsenal to replace Timber — no decision yet. pic.twitter.com/dI2sD19fJi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

Arsenal will be hoping to do well in the UEFA Champions League this season and win the Premier League title. They will need a well-drilled defensive unit at their disposal and Pavard would certainly improve them.

The 28-year-old has won a World Cup trophy with his country and he knows what it takes to play under pressure at a big club.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to make a move for him and fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan.