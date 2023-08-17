Fulham are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, which could be worth as much as £50million.

The USA international impressed on loan at Reims last season, enjoying a prolific campaign in Ligue 1, but he faces plenty of competition for a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad, so could be on the move this summer.

According to the latest from the Daily Mail, Fulham are considering spending as much as £50m on Balogun as they look for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic up front.

If Arsenal could receive as much as £50m for a backup player who developed in their academy, that would surely be very hard to turn down.

The Mail also claim Fulham have asked Manchester United about Eric Bailly, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will surely be keen to offload Bailly after his recent lack of impact, and an underwhelming spell on loan at Marseille last season.