Arsenal will decide soon on whether or not to enter back into the market for a signing in defence to cover for the injured Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Gunners have been dealt the blow of losing summer signing Timber to a major injury, which is likely to keep him out for much of the rest of the season.

This has led to speculation linking Arsenal with the likes of Mohamed Simakan and Joao Cancelo, with Romano discussing these links in his column this morning.

It seems Simakan is someone who’s always been on the north London giants’ radar, but Romano insists they haven’t re-opened discussions over the RB Leipzig defender at this stage.

Cancelo, meanwhile, looks to be in advanced talks over leaving Manchester City for Barcelona instead, and it makes sense that the treble winners would rather sell the Portugal international abroad than to one of their nearest title rivals.

“As previously reported, Arsenal will explore the market for defenders after the serious and lengthy injury to Jurrien Timber. They will decide how to act soon, despite plenty of speculation emerging already about potential targets,” Romano said.

“RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan has always been on Arsenal’s list, he was plan B earlier this summer in case Timber didn’t end up joining. At the moment, however, Arsenal have not reactivated contacts to sign him, let’s see if that happens or not.

“Cancelo has been mentioned again as well, but as stated above, he is in advanced talks over joining Barcelona.”