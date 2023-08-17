Chelsea face paying £50m for attacker transfer but also set to bank £30m from player sale

Chelsea could reportedly face paying as much as £50million to seal the transfer of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

However, they could be helped by the sale of Lewis Hall to Newcastle United, which could be set to go through for around £30m, according to the Times.

Chelsea were also linked with Johnson earlier today by the Guardian, though their report suggested it could cost more like £45m to sell the Wales international.

Some fans might question if Johnson is really worth £45-50m, while it also remains to be seen if selling a promising young talent like Hall to a Premier League rival is really a good idea.

Chelsea have had a busy summer and have shown plenty of ambition with signings of top talents like Christopher Nkunku and Moises Caicedo, and they may not be done yet.

It looked like Michael Olise was on his way to Stamford Bridge from Crystal Palace, but it’s now been announced that the young French winger has committed his future to the Eagles with a new contract.

Johnson could be a decent alternative for Chelsea, so this looks like one to watch in the coming days and weeks.