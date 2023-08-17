Chelsea already making moves to sign Michael Olise alternative

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Lyon’s Bradley Barcola after their move for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise fell through. 

That is according to Fabrice Hawkins, who reports that the Blues are now pursuing the 20-year-old who has been at Lyon for the entirety of his career.

Barcola is also wanted by PSG and the Ligue 1 champions are believed to be still interested having already had a €35m offer turned down by Lyon for the youngster. This comes after the West London club’s move for Michael Olise fell through as Mauricio Pochettino still wants another winger added to his squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Speedster prefers Newcastle United move over Crystal Palace
Video: Bundesliga club produce worst transfer announcement video of all time
Thomas Tuchel tells Bayern Munich not to sign former Man United star as he doesn’t want him

Crystal Palace confirmed the news on Thursday that Olise rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea and signed a new four-year contract to stay at Selhurst Park, reports the Guardian.

The Blues activated the £35m release clause in Olise’s current contract this week and the transfer appeared close to being completed.

However, Palace were very unhappy with how their winger was approached by Chelsea and was considering making a formal complaint to the Premier League over their conduct, which likely impacted the deal as the Blues move on to the Lyon man.

More Stories Bradley Barcola Michael Olise

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.