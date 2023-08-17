Premier League giants Chelsea continue to keep tabs on the Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that the 19-year-old midfielder could be stripped of minutes this season because of the number of options at Xavi Hernandez’s disposal.

Barcelona already have players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündogan and Oriol Romeo at their disposal. Gavi is unlikely to play every game and his minutes are likely to be managed.

However, the 19-year-old wants to play no matter what and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The report claims that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could look to take advantage of the situation.

The Blues have been overly active in the transfer market since the takeover and they have spent significant sums of money on several talented players. They could certainly use a creative midfielder in their ranks and Gavi would be an exceptional addition.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the best young players in the world and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class playmaker.

Similarly, PSG are keen on the youngster as well and the newly appointed manager Luis Enrique admires the player.

Gavi wants to stay at the Spanish club and succeed with them. Barcelona do not want to sanction his departure anytime soon either. It seems that the likes of Chelsea and PSG might have to wait for now.

Gavi was chosen as the best young player in the world in 2022 and he contributed to three goals and seven assists across all competitions for Barcelona last season.