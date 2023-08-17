Chelsea at early stages of talks to rival Tottenham for potential £45m transfer

Chelsea are reportedly at the early stages of talks over the potential transfer of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham and West Ham are also said to be among the suitors for Johnson this summer, with Forest looking for around £45million to let the Wales international leave, according to the Guardian.

Johnson has been a key player for Forest in recent years, and it could be that the 22-year-old now has it in him to make the step up to a bigger club such as Chelsea or Spurs.

How Chelsea would fit Johnson in, however, is a bit of a mystery as the west London giants have so many attacking players already, and are continuing to work on signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Guardian claim things are still at an early stage for Chelsea and Johnson, so it remains to be seen if things advance beyond that, but the interest is clearly there.

Tottenham would also do well to bring Johnson in if possible, with new manager Ange Postecoglou inheriting a struggling side who’ve just lost star player Harry Kane.

