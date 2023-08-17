Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has delivered a stunning update on Michael Olise’s future on social media.

Despite Eagles winger Olise being so strongly linked with Chelsea, Parish has now tweeted that the Frenchman has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract…

I’m absolutely delighted to announce @m.olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four year deal with the club. @m.olise is an ? ???? ? https://t.co/S6dzkGXqds — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) August 17, 2023

Few people would have seen this coming, but if Chelsea did indeed trigger Olise’s release clause at Palace, this latest development suggests the player rejected the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

It will be intriguing to see what further details emerge on this saga, but for now all we know is that Olise to Chelsea is seemingly off as the 21-year-old has decided to stay where he is for a while longer.

CFC may now have to turn to alternatives in attack, with the Guardian linking them with Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, who would cost around £45million and who is also being tracked by Tottenham and West Ham.