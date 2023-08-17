Premier League chairman stuns Chelsea with surprise transfer announcement on social media

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has delivered a stunning update on Michael Olise’s future on social media.

Despite Eagles winger Olise being so strongly linked with Chelsea, Parish has now tweeted that the Frenchman has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract…

More Stories / Latest News
“Intelligent player” backed to be Liverpool “cult hero” once transfer goes through
West Ham’s verbal offer to steal speedster from Pep Guardiola’s wish list
Newcastle flop on verge of completing Saudi Arabia move

Few people would have seen this coming, but if Chelsea did indeed trigger Olise’s release clause at Palace, this latest development suggests the player rejected the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

It will be intriguing to see what further details emerge on this saga, but for now all we know is that Olise to Chelsea is seemingly off as the 21-year-old has decided to stay where he is for a while longer.

CFC may now have to turn to alternatives in attack, with the Guardian linking them with Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, who would cost around £45million and who is also being tracked by Tottenham and West Ham.

More Stories Michael Olise Steve Parish

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.