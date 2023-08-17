Crystal Palace are not happy with how Chelsea have approached the potential transfer of French winger Michael Olise, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The talented Palace youngster really caught the eye at Selhurst Park last season and looks like he could be a fine signing for a number of bigger clubs, with Chelsea now looking the favourites to snap him up, even if a deal is not quite done yet.

According to Romano, there are still some technicalities to be resolved between Chelsea and Palace regarding Olise’s release clause, but the player himself has said yes to a move to Stamford Bridge, having also been on Manchester City’s radar.

It will be interesting to see what comes out of this issue with Palace and Chelsea’s approach for the player, but Romano has confirmed that the Eagles aren’t best pleased with their London rivals, even if CFC insist they’ve behaved appropriately and done nothing wrong.

“Chelsea keep being busy, and it’s true that Crystal Palace are not entirely happy with how the Blues have approached the Michal Olise deal. But it’s also worth reiterating that Chelsea feel they did everything correctly, behaved fine and did nothing wrong,” Romano said.

“There’s something to clarify between clubs on the mechanism of the release clause, so it’s not ‘here we go’ yet, but Chelsea are confident.

“Olise has said yes to Chelsea, having also been on Manchester City’s list before they decided to focus on Jeremy Doku.”