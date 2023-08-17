EFL rule set to block Leeds player from featuring against West Brom

It never rains but it pours for Daniel Farke and Leeds United at present, with yet another obstacle placed in the manager’s way at the start of this 2023/24 Championship season.

Farke has had more than enough to deal with since he took over the reins at the club, not least striker Willy Gnonto effectively going on strike to try and force through a move to Premier League side, Everton.

A number of players have also left the club and there’s still time for more to go given that there’s over two weeks left of the current transfer window.

One player that is looking to ply his trade elsewhere is Leo Hjelde, with reliable journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, reporting that a switch to Salernitana is on the cards.

He might well have played his last game for the all whites, but that’s nothing to do with his transfer situation.

According to Yahoo, as the player suffered a concussion in Leeds’ training session on Tuesday, per English Football League protocols, he will be forced to sit out the match against West Bromwich Albion.

Given that their fixture the week after, and right on top of the end of the transfer window, is against table-topping Ipswich Town, Farke is highly unlikely to risk the player incase of injury and a move collapsing.

Truth be told, the German needs as many players on board that he can, but with Hjelde believed to be angling for the move, it’s senseless keeping an unhappy player.