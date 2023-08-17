Sarina Wiegman to be considered as Gareth Southgate successor for England

England Women’s National Team manager Sarina Wiegman will reportedly be considered as a replacement for Gareth Southgate if or when he leaves his position with the Men’s team.

Wiegman has done tremendous work with the Lionesses, guiding them to another final this summer as they take on Spain with a chance to win the World Cup this weekend.

This follows on from England beating Germany in last year’s European Championships, and it’s fair to say she’s now surely got to be considered as a serious option to manage the men as well.

See below as ESPN state that the FA will consider the 53-year-old as a replacement for Southgate…

The FA will consider Sarina Wiegman as Gareth Southgate’s successor if or when he moves on from being manager of England’s men’s team. pic.twitter.com/yqGD0POqfI — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 17, 2023

We’re yet to see a woman taking charge of a top men’s team, but the women’s game has developed so much in recent years and it seems silly to write off Wiegman as being good enough to continue her association with England.

For now, however, her focus will just be on lifting the trophy with a win over Spain this Sunday.