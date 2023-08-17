European giants send bid for Man United target as player wants to leave current club

Inter Milan have sent a bid to Bayern Munich for defender Benjamin Pavard worth around €25m.

The France international wants to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer and was heavily tipped to move to Man United over recent weeks. However, it seems that Inter have stolen a march on the Premier League club with their latest bid but the deal remains difficult due to Bayern’s requests.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pavard wants to leave the German club this summer in search of a new challenge and it remains to be seen if that can happen.

Man United targetted the Bayern defender to replace Harry Maguire should the Englishman leave the Manchester club but it seems that the centre-back will stay at Old Trafford for another season.

This likely means that United will not chase Pavard anymore but that is not entirely certain.

For now, it seems that Inter are in the lead for the 27-year-old, but there is still a long way to go before the defender leaves Bayern this summer.

