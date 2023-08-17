Ajax star Mohamed Kudus could be a player on the move before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Ghana international has impressed at Ajax and is surely good enough to play for some of the top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, with Romano explaining that West Ham are currently in talks to sign him if they need to replace Lucas Paqueta.

The transfer news expert also says Arsenal and Chelsea were in contact over Kudus some weeks ago, and that there’s a chance the 23-year-old attacking midfielder will be on the move before the end of the window.

It remains to be seen where Kudus will end up, but he could have an important role to play at West Ham if Paqueta ends up leaving, though one imagines he’d be less guaranteed a starting place at Arsenal or Chelsea.

The Gunners already have a similar player in Bukayo Saka who is surely not going to lose his spot in the first XI, while Chelsea are working on a similar player in the form of Michael Olise, as discussed by Romano elsewhere in his column.

“West Ham remain interested and talks are taking place for the Kudus deal, but it’s especially for if Lucas Paqueta leaves to join Manchester City,” Romano said.

“It will depend on the bids, but I think there is a chance for Kudus to leave Ajax before the end of the window. Chelsea’s last contact for the player, however, was weeks ago now, along with Arsenal.”