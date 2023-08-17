Famous Man United fan says she’ll stop supporting the club if Mason Greenwood returns

TV presenter Rachel Riley has declared that she will turn her back on he beloved Manchester United if they welcome Mason Greenwood back to the team over the coming weeks.

The Manchester club released a statement this week declaring that they have yet to make a decision over the 21-year-old after The Athletic reported that CEO, Richard Arnold, told the club’s executive leadership in the first week of August that United were planning to bring back Greenwood.

As part of that plan for forward’s reintegration with the men’s first team, Arnold intended to record a video explaining the decision that would be shared both with staff and the general public – which was supposed to be released on Friday, August 4.

However, United did not proceed with the announcement and, 13 days on, they are still to communicate any decision publicly, meaning elements of the plan could still change.

The 21-year-old has not played for the Premier League giants since his arrest in January 2022 for attempted rape, assault and coercive control; and if he returns, Rachel Riley, who is a huge fan of the Manchester club, says she will stop supporting the Red Devils.

TV presenter Rachel Riley on Mason Greenwood’s return

Manchester United’s women’s side have voiced their concerns about Greenwood returning to the club’s Carrington training ground before their clash with Wolves on Monday and now they have an ally in Riley.

The outspoken Red Devils fan tweeted to her 684,000 followers on Thursday saying: “I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.

“As an example, when it comes to VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls), less than 1 per cent of rapes reported to police lead to conviction.

“We’ve all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem.

“It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet and send a message to perpetrators everywhere that you can continue to act as you wish with no consequences.

“I really hope they do the right thing.”