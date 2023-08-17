Former Man United keeper David de Gea has made a decision on his next club

Unceremoniously dumped by Erik ten Hag at Man United, former number one, David de Gea, may appear to have found himself a new club.

The Spaniard is likely still smarting from his treatment by the Dutchman, however, as Sky Sports reported, though club and custodian had been in contract discussions for several months, no new terms were ever offered.

That might have something to do with his £375,000 per week salary, via Capology, which would’ve put him in the highest bracket of earners at the club.

Compare that to the £120,000 per week (Capology) that the Red Devils are paying new custodian, Andre Onana, and the five year age gap that the Cameroonian has on the 32-year-old, and it makes United’s decision, however controversial it may seem on the surface, perfectly sensible. Both from a playing and business perspective.

The issue for de Gea is whether to find a new employer where he will continue to be the first choice between the posts, or accept that the best he can hope for in future is to be a number two.

The latter scenario would appear to be where he’s at presently given that Sky Germany (h/t Daily Mirror) have reported that de Gea is ready to replace Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich, and become the understudy to Manuel Neuer.

A deal hasn’t yet been concluded but he has apparently given the green light to the move, and with a couple of weeks left of the transfer window, there’s still time to get the transfer over the line.