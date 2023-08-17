Exclusive: After Caicedo & Lavia: Four midfielders on Liverpool’s radar as Salah makes Saudi future decision

Liverpool have no intention of ending their involvement in the summer transfer window ahead of completing a move for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have made clear that the Reds are considering a swathe of midfield options following the aftermath of the Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia saga, with the likes of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Gladbach’s Manu Kone and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat all still firmly on the club’s radar.

The Moroccan international is yet to be the subject of an official bid from the Merseysiders, however, with Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli also tracking the player.

Kone’s profile is appreciated by Jurgen Klopp, though CaughtOffside understands that it’s his Bavarian counterpart at the Allianz Arena attracting greater attention, as things currently stand.

Gravenberch is climbing up the rungs of the side’s shortlist and could potentially part ways with Thomas Tuchel’s outfit in the next two weeks.

The Liverpool head coach was thought to have some reservations about the former Ajax man, though has since come around to the idea of the midfielder being an ideal solution for his midfield department this summer.

Khephren Thuram of Nice is one other such name being considered at Anfield, but the Frenchman is also being tracked by Juventus.

Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia?

As far as potential exits are concerned, rumours of Mo Salah’s potential exit this summer are well and truly wide of the mark.

Whilst he isn’t necessarily opposed to the idea of playing in Saudi Arabia in the future, he continues to hold the utmost respect for Liverpool. That said, he would be open to the prospect of plying his trade in the Saudi top-flight in the 2024/25 campaign. Sources have communicated to CaughtOffside that talks on this final point are already in motion.