Man City star Jack Grealish admits there’s no time to celebrate the European Super Cup as Citizens have only three days to prepare for Newcastle match.

Pep Guardiola men put another trophy on the cabinet as they beat Sevilla after penalties shoot-out at Karaiskakis stadium.

The 27-year-old has already apologized for his comments about Miguel Almiron and he relishes the chance to face the Magpies on Saturday.

“Put a ban on that [celebrations],” Grealish told TNT Sport. “We’ll go home tonight, eat some nice food and chill. We’ve got another game in three days. Recovery then back to the Premier League.