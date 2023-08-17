Man City star Jack Grealish admits there’s no time to celebrate the European Super Cup as Citizens have only three days to prepare for Newcastle match.
Pep Guardiola men put another trophy on the cabinet as they beat Sevilla after penalties shoot-out at Karaiskakis stadium.
The 27-year-old has already apologized for his comments about Miguel Almiron and he relishes the chance to face the Magpies on Saturday.
“We have a massive game against a really good team so it will be a really good test for us.” – said Grealish.
Yesterday Pep Guardiola mocked the Premier League for arranging the match so soon after the Super Cup game had place on the other side of Europe.
“Not one drop of alcohol,” Guardiola said. “We recover as much as possible because, again, from Greece, thank you so much for the Premier League to let us play on Saturday and not on Sunday or Monday, thank you so much!”