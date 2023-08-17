Exclusive: There is “scope” for surprise ending to Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, says expert

Kylian Mbappe could well end up signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain following recent developments, according to Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The French football expert has commented on the recent Mbappe saga as the PSG forward nears the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is now back involved with Luis Enrique’s first-team squad, and the departures of both Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer could mean it’s now Mbappe who becomes the undisputed star of the side.

The 24-year-old has not signed anything yet, but Johnson also pointed out that PSG have cleared out a lot of the players that he was thought to have issues with.

For now, however, Mbappe is still set to become a free agent next summer and that will surely have Real Madrid and others on alert, though PSG fans can perhaps feel a little more optimistic than before about this situation being resolved in a more positive way for them.

“With Neymar leaving Paris, Kylian Mbappe is back in PSG training and I do not think that the timing of those two developments has been lost on anybody,” Johnson said.

“On top of Neymar, Leandro Paredes has also left to join Roma, while Marco Verratti might still leave, and those are three of the players whose attitudes have been questioned by the French superstar in the past.

“Mbappe being back available to Luis Enrique does not mean that he will automatically sign a new deal, but it is an encouraging sign after what has been a mammoth summer overhaul. These current changes in Paris were promised to the France national team captain when he renewed his contract back in 2022 which is why PSG putting them into action has been greeted with positivity on Mbappe’s side.

“The player also needs to play having had a minimal preseason after missing Les Parisiens’ Asian tour and with Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola being looked at by Luis Campos, there is a sense that PSG are not yet done this summer.

“Factor in that Neymar leaving opens up the possibility of improved personal terms for Mbappe as the undisputed top dog at Parc des Princes and there is scope for a potential new deal. That said, at this moment in time, nothing is done and the 24-year-old is still a free agent come next summer.”