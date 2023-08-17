Liverpool and Man United called European giants this week to enquire about midfielder

Liverpool and Man United are still on the lookout for a new midfielder and the Premier League giants contacted Bayern Munich this week to ask about Ryan Gravenberch.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Bayern have no intention of selling the Dutch star so close to the transfer window shutting but the English clubs remain keen in case there are any last-minute changes.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena all summer but it looks like it is not going to happen for the player who had a tough first season in Germany.

pic.twitter.com/YV51ukkfnK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

This comes after Liverpool missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia over the last week with both stars deciding to move to Chelsea. The Reds are close to signing Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, reports the Guardian, but it remains to be seen if the Merseyside club bring in another number six before the window shuts.

As for Man United, Erik ten Hag’s number one choice for the role is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat but the club are waiting to sell Donny van de Beek before making a move. Gravenberch is likely an alternative to the Morocco star should they fail to get it done, but the Red Devils are not out of the race for the Serie A star.