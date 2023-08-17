Liverpool are closing in on the capture of the Japanese international midfielder Wataru Endo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have agreed on a fee of around €18 million with VfB Stuttgart for the 30-year-old defensive midfielder. The midfielder will complete his medical with the Reds today.

Endo has been a key player for Stuttgart and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League side. Liverpool needed to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park, especially after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Endo should prove to be a quality acquisition and the midfielder will be expected to hit the ground running in the Premier League. The 30-year-old has proven himself for club and country over the years, and he has the experience to make an immediate impact.

The Japanese international is a defensive midfielder who will help shield the Liverpool back four and add defensive discipline to the side. The 30-year-old is an exceptional ball-winner and he will also add work rate and stamina to the Liverpool midfield.

Wataru End? to Liverpool, here we go! Medical tests booked on Thursday for Japanese midfielder who’s joining from Stuttgard for €18m fee ???? #LFC Personal terms agreed in few hours as End? asked as Stuttgart captain to leave & follow his dream. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/AYZ2bKuauP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

The 30-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well and he could be an asset for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

The midfielder has a contract with Stuttgart until the summer of 2024 and therefore the Reds have been able to snap him up for a reasonable price.

Apparently, the German outfit wanted to him to renew his deal with the club. But the opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool in the Premier League can be hard to turn down.