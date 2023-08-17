Liverpool negotiating for 26-year-old midfield powerhouse, star could be heading to Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

According to a report from Algemeen Dagblad, the Premier League side are currently negotiating with the Italian club and the player.

The report adds that Liverpool were not keen on signing the 26-year-old Moroccan international until recently, but they have now missed out on their priority target Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool need to add more depth and quality to their midfield and Amrabat should prove to be a quality position.

The midfielder has just one year left on his current contract with Fiorentina and he could be available for a reasonable price this summer.

Amrabat will add defensive quality, aggression and work rate to the Liverpool midfield. The midfielder has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks but it seems that he is on his way to Anfield now.

Liverpool will be hoping to get back into the top four and secure Champions League qualification for the next season. They need to plug the gaps in their squad before the summer transfer window closes and the midfield is an area that is in need of reinforcements.

The Reds are reportedly closing in on the signing of Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart as well. Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister as Dominik Szoboszlai earlier this summer.

The arrival of Amrabat would wrap up an impressive window for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Amrabat was exceptional in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped his country reach the semifinals of the tournament. There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is good enough for the Premier League as he could be a key player for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool this season.