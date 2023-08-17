Liverpool revive contact with German giants over star who wants more match time

There’s not long left for Liverpool to bring in any more new faces and give their fans something to cheer, particularly after an underwhelming performance at Chelsea on the Premier League’s opening day.

Jurgen Klopp will have understood well before the trip to Stamford Bridge that his team were short of a player or two but, unfortunately, they’ve not been able to get deals over the line since the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds can ill afford to be playing catch up again this season, and therefore it’s imperative to bring in reinforcements before the end of the transfer window in order to strengthen various areas of the starting XI and squad more generally.

Having won the Champions League and Premier League recently, the chance was there for Liverpool to dominate in the English top-flight for a good few years, but they’ve really gone off the boil since those halcyon days and their trajectory has been downwards ever since.

That’s why the 2023/24 campaign is so important for the Reds as it gives them a genuine opportunity to be mixing it with the best again.

According to the Daily Mail, they have reopened contact for Bayern Munich’s 21-year-old Ryan Gravenberch, who is apparently open to a move to get more game time.

Given Liverpool’s desperation the Bavarian’s could be expected to drive a hard bargain, and it remains to be seen whether a deal can be secured.