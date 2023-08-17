Liverpool stepping up efforts to bring in midfield reinforcement

After missing out on two of their primary targets for midfield, Liverpool have a couple of weeks left of the summer transfer window to get any other deals over the line.

Whilst the window hasn’t been a total disaster for the Reds, the addition of Jorg Schmadtke as an interim sporting director to help facilitate transfer business hasn’t really worked out either.

The fact that he’s expected to leave his position once the window closes hints at the realisation that, behind the scenes at least, the club don’t appear to have a defined way of working in the same way as they did when Micheal Edwards was in situ for example.

Back then the club would get their deals done early and would invariably land the targets they were looking at. Indeed, business was conducted with the minimum of fuss.

Not only have Liverpool missed out on players this summer, but they’ve been slow off the mark in identifying targets seemingly.

Speaking on the We Are Liverpool podcast (h/t talkSPORT) back in July, Jurgen Klopp said: “Until the first game of the season. a few things have to happen before then, definitely, transfer market wise as well.

“That is clear now. And it will happen. New players have to come in. We will have a good team.”

That now appears to be the case as the club are, according to The Independent (subscription required), stepping up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace’s highly-rated defensive midfielder, Cheick Doucoure.

Clearly Liverpool need to move quickly now if they want to get that deal and any others over the line.