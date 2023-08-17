Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on three Liverpool transfer targets

Liverpool have been in contact to ask about Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as they also close in on the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the reporter also adding that Cheick Doucoure is a player the Reds like, even if Crystal Palace want to keep him and have a high asking price.

It seems Endo is on his way, but Romano won’t rule out further signings for Liverpool in that position after a difficult summer in which Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club.

Endo looks an underrated talent who could be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy, while Amrabat and Doucoure are two other impressive players who could fit in well.

Still, it seems nothing is particularly advanced with those two players for the moment, despite what has been reported elsewhere.

“Liverpool have submitted an official bid for Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo,” Romano said.

“Negotiations are ongoing and advancing very well over the 30-year-old Japanese midfielder. It’s an unexpected situation but a big opportunity for the player, and he wants to go to Liverpool, so there are very good chances for this deal to happen.

“I’m told Endo is a very good midfielder – he might not be a star signing, but it looks like an underrated signing for a very professional, hard-working guy who is the typical kind of player appreciated by Jurgen Klopp.

“Keep an eye on this one and also for Liverpool to sign one more midfield player – remember that they lost both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, so it’s possible they’ll sign two players, even if it’s not guaranteed.

“We’ve also had rumours in the Dutch media of Sofyan Amrabat being on his way to Liverpool. From what I’m told this is not the case as of today – Liverpool have made contact on the player side and club side to be informed on the conditions of the deal, but now it’s on them to submit a proposal. So far they haven’t made a bid to Fiorentina or to the player, so let’s see what happens.

“Amrabat has already said yes to Manchester United at the end of June, but after a lot of waiting we’re still waiting for United to submit a bid and for official club-to-club negotiations.

“Cheick Doucoure is another midfielder who is highly rated by Liverpool and I’m aware of reports that this has been advancing, but he’s also very expensive and Crystal Palace want to keep him.”