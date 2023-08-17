“Intelligent player” backed to be Liverpool “cult hero” once transfer goes through

Liverpool are closing in on the transfer of Stuttgart defensive midfielder Wataru Endo, and pundit Jan Age Fjortoft believes it could end up being a smart piece of business.

While the Japan international is not the biggest name in world football, Bundesliga expert Fjortoft is a big fan and has backed him to become a cult hero at Anfield in conversation with Empire of the Kop.

Endo has impressed in his time in German football, but it will be interesting to see if he manages to make the step up to playing for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

? Wataru Endo expected to have medical later today ahead of finalising proposed move from Stuttgart to Liverpool. Surprise deal for Japan international will see #LFC pay #VfB fee in region of €19m. Very highly-regarded defensive midfielder @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Fn9sNkKP9A — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 17, 2023

Fjortoft admits the transfer could be a bit of a gamble, though he insists this is the case with most signings, even if they come with a big fee.

Endo seems to be a good team player, hard worker, and someone without an ego, so that could explain why he hasn’t got more of a reputation, but why he could also be just what Liverpool need right now after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.