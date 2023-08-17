Liverpool ask about forward transfer as another Premier League club no longer in the running

Liverpool have reportedly asked about the potential transfer of PSV forward Johan Bakayoko, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink.

The highly-rated Belgium international looks a hugely promising young talent, and it seems Burnley were also interested in bringing him to the Premier League earlier this summer, though they now seem to be out of the race for his signature.

See below for this exciting Liverpool update as they seemingly consider springing another late surprise in this transfer window while they also close in on the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart (as reported by Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack earlier today).

Johan Bakayoko to Liverpool?

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joined LFC earlier this summer but more reinforcements are surely needed after losing so many established names like James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier in the window.

It remains to be seen if Bakayoko can go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s XI or if the 20-year-old will be more of a signing for the future.

