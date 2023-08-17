Liverpool could go back in for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram to strengthen in that area of the pitch before the end of the summer, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Liverpool have lost a long list of players in midfield this summer, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho being sold to Saudi clubs, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner left on free transfers.

The Reds have missed out on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and it could now be that Thuram will be back on their agenda, according to Johnson.

Still, the reporter also suggested there might be some doubts about whether or not the highly-rated young Frenchman is quite ready to make the step up to playing at the highest level in the Premier League.

Nice will undoubtedly also hope to keep Thuram and fellow star player Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Johnson.

“Nice will be quietly grateful that they still have Khephren Thuram and Jean-Clair Todibo on their books this summer. However, that could change in the next few weeks with Les Aiglons a target for clubs that can offer European competition to new signings, but for now they are at Allianz Riviera,” Johnson said.

“Liverpool could renew their interest in Thuram in the final few weeks of the window, but there is a feeling that he is less Premier League-ready than the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. This one could go either way, but it would not be a huge surprise if he remains with Nice with the end of the window almost in sight.

“I would also not rule out a move within Ligue 1, with PSG still interested in him having also looked earlier this summer along with the likes of Manu Kone and Ibrahim Sangare.”