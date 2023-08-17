Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring in midfield reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes and Ryan Gravenberch has been identified as a target.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United are keen on signing Sofyan Amrabat from Florentina, but they have recently made enquiries for the Bayern Munich midfielder Gravenberch as well.

The 21-year-old has had a tough time at the German club since joining them and he played just 559 minutes in the German league last season. Gravenberch needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and moving away from Bayern Munich could be ideal for him.

Gravenberch was highly rated during his time at Ajax and he has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for the Red Devils. Manchester United need to add more depth and quality to their midfield. They have already sanctioned the departure of Fred earlier this summer and Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away as well.

Manchester United will look to do well in the Champions League this season and compete for the league title. They need a deeper squad to match up the likes of Manchester City and the midfield is in particular need of additions.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can sign the likes of Amrabat or Gravenberch before the summer transfer window closes. The Dutchman has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Bayern Munich and the Germans could be tempted to sell if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.