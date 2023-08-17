The Northern Echo claims that Celtic is pursuing Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United.

According to the report, the Scotland international has been identified as a target because Rodgers wants to add another winger to his roster before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle are keen to offload the winger who has fallen out with manager Eddie Howe and move could be on cards before deadline day. Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m waiting for someone to take a chance on Ryan Fraser. It’s surprising, in a way, that he’s remained at Newcastle so far, but it’s largely down to the fact that he’s been very cautious about stepping down to the Championship.

“Even though there have been offers there, and some of them quite decent, he didn’t really want to do that.

“He’s been hoping that something exciting might open up. Maybe this is it. Maybe the chance to join Celtic and link-up with Brendan Rodgers could be something that ticks those boxes for him.”