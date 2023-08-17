The Northern Echo claims that Celtic is pursuing Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United.
According to the report, the Scotland international has been identified as a target because Rodgers wants to add another winger to his roster before the transfer window closes.
“Even though there have been offers there, and some of them quite decent, he didn’t really want to do that.
“He’s been hoping that something exciting might open up. Maybe this is it. Maybe the chance to join Celtic and link-up with Brendan Rodgers could be something that ticks those boxes for him.”